Di Francesco: Zaniolo is exceeding expectations

Eusebio Di Francesco believes that Roma starlet Nicolo Zaniolo deserves praise after developing quicker than expected.

The 19-year-old took another huge step in his breakthrough season by becoming the youngest Italian to score twice in a Champions League match as he netted both of Roma’s goals in their 2-1 last 16 first leg win over Porto on Tuesday.

“It’s right for him to be lauded, he has done well,” Di Francesco said in the post-match Press conference.

“He is on a path of development that is beyond expectations; the matches he doesn’t play well in are also a motive for growth.

“I hear people taking credit for Zaniolo, but then it’s me who coaches him.

“Now he needs balance, especially with those who are around him.”