Dzeko strikes at the death to rescue Roma and break Frosinone hearts

Edin Dzeko spared Roma’s blushes as he struck deep into stoppage time to salvage a 3-2 win over Frosinone at Stadio Benito Stirpe on Saturday evening.

After a series of howlers allowed Camillo Ciano to put Frosinone ahead early on, before Dzeko took advantage of slack defending at the other end to draw Roma level. A minute later, the match was turned on it’s head as the Bosnian led a rapid counterattack that culminated in Lorenzo Pellegrini tapping in.

However, Andrea Pinamonti stepped off the bench to strike late and looked to have secured a crucial point for the Canarini before Dzeko scored with less than 30 seconds remaining.

Frosinone took a shock early lead with barely five minutes on the clock, courtesy of a catalogue of Roma errors. Under no pressure, Steven Nzonzi misplaced his place to Daniele De Rossi and the loose ball was picked up Ciano to fire in first time. Goalkeeper Robin Olsen got across to block with his arm, only for the ball to loop up and bounce over the line.

The Canarini were in the ascendancy and ought to have doubled their lead when Ciano found the ball at his feet from a deflected cross, but blazed over from close range.

Roma were labouring but took control in two pivotal minutes midway through the first half. With 30 minutes played, Diego Perotti’s cross into a crowded box was headed away to Edoardo Goldaniga, but the Argentine took his eye off the ball and allowed Dzeko to creep in and fire home.

Just 72 seconds later, the Giallorossi were ahead. Dzeko led a rapid counterattack from kick-off to release Stephan El Shaarawy in the box and the Italian’s low effort was parried into the path of the sliding Pellegrini at the back post.

The hosts came close to levelling midway through the second half as Pinamonti almost scored with his first touch after coming off the bench. The Inter loanee met Francesco Zampano’s teasing cross but could only connect with his knee and Davide Santon was on hand to block.

Pinamonti was not to be denied however, as he drew the Canarini level with 10 minutes remaining. The forward found Ciano in the box and his cut back took three Roma players out of the game, allowing Pinamonti acres of space to roll the ball beyond Olsen.

Indeed, the Swedish goalkeeper rescued his side minutes later as Marcello Trotta forced a fine one-handed stop with a low strike on the turn, as Frosinone surged forward.

However, deep into stoppage time Dzeko won it for the Giallorossi. A superb lobbed De Rossi pass allowed El Shaarawy to break beyond the defence and cut across the face of goal for Dzeko to bundle in.

Error-strewn Roma becoming their own worst enemy

Much to the chagrin of their fans, Roma were almost undone by their own sloppiness. In a fiery atmosphere, the Lupi failed to settle into the game as they gifted Frosinone an early goal through a combination of mistakes, chiefly by Nzonzi and Olsen.

It is becoming all too common for Eusebio Di Francesco’s side, who have been guilty of basic errors and howlers time and again this season. Unless they can cut out the mistakes, a spot in the Champions League could soon become wishful thinking.

Manolas leaves gaping hole at the back ahead of Derby

With the Derby della Capitale against Lazio looming next weekend, the last thing that Di Francesco would want to contend with is yet more injuries. However, the tactician looks almost certain to be without Kostas Manolas after the Greek centre-back was stretchered off late in the second half.

Going down as he looked to intercept Molinaro on the edge of his own box, the 27-year-old was in agony and immediately signalled to the bench.

Manolas has been the most consistent figure in a shaky Roma backline this season and, against the pace of Ciro Immobile, Di Francesco could certainly do with his quickest defender. Lazio’s attack may well be rubbing their collective hands with glee at the prospect of running at the sluggish Federico Fazio without Manolas to bail him out.