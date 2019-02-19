Ex-agent of Icardi: Mauro has lost control of his career and Wanda is not a representative

Mauro Icardi’s future at Inter is a mystery after the No.9 was stripped of his captaincy and ongoing negotiations between his agent and wife, Wanda Nara, and the club continue to stall.

Since Nara took charge of her husband’s professional situation, the forward has been the subject of countless controversies, consistently leaving his club and the supporters frustrated.

“Honestly, no,” former agent Abian Moreno responded when asked by MARCA if he thought the player’s current situation was a surprise.

“I think his environment have lost the vision of reality and Mauro has lost control of his career.”

When asked about Wanda’s role as his representative, Moreno was even more scathing.

“Wanda isn’t a representative,” he said assertively.

“Mauro will do a lot better when he goes back to prominence for what he does on the pitch rather than the insistent cries for attention of his agent.”

Moreno knows the Argentine well but has no idea about where the player’s future lies as long as he continues to be represented by his wife.

“It’s hard to say [where his future is],” he added.

“I’m sure his desire was to remain at Inter, but the management of his representative has made it difficult.

“The fans don’t see him the same way and the club’s decision to remove him as captain sends a message.”

After taking him to Barcelona, Sampdoria and Inter, Icardi decided to part ways with Moreno in 2015, which the player’s former representative thinks had a lot to do with the wishes of Wanda.

“I believe that my influence on his career,” he explained, “including the management of his economic situation and marketing was incompatible with the direction his partner is currently taking him in.”