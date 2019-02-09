Fiorentina player ratings: Lafont on hand to keep Napoli out

Fiorentina secured a crucial point as they contained Napoli and earned a 0-0 home draw in Serie A on Saturday.

The Viola were fortunate to find Partenopei forward Dries Mertens without his shooting boots, but were good value for their draw and never let Napoli settle.

Goalkeeper Alban Lafont was in top form to bat away all that Napoli had to throw at him, although the Viola struggled to carve open chances of their own. The point sees Fiorentina move clear of Torino into ninth, and strengthen their claim for a Europa League spot.