Fiorentina v Atalanta: Official Line-Ups

Fiorentina and Atalanta meet in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Wednesday night.

History is on the side of the Viola, as they have won every Coppa Italia tie in which they have faced Atalanta, who themselves have made history in reaching the semi-finals on two consecutive seasons.

After initially resting him on Sunday night against Inter in Serie A, Stefano Pioli has gone with in form striker Luis Muriel from the start. While, Gian Piero Gasperini has opted for Josip Ilicic and Alejandro Gomez behind Duvan Zapata leading the line for Atalanta.

Fiorentina: Lafont; Ceccherini, Milenkovic, Vitor Hugo, Biraghi; Benassi, Dabo, Veretout; Chiesa, Muriel, Gerson.

Atalanta: Berisha; Toloi, Palomino, Mancini; Hateboer, Pasalic, de Roon, Castagne; Gomez; Ilicic, Zapata.