Frosinone v Roma: Official Line-Ups

Roma look to strengthen their claim for a Champions League spot when they visit Frosinone, and turn to Edin Dzeko for goals.

Breakout star Nicolo Zaniolo is rested for the clash against their local rivals, so Diego Perotti deputises.

Meanwhile, Ivan Marcano replaces Federico Fazio in defence, whilst Davide Santon steps in at right back.

Frosinone have struggled at home this season, but hope to spring a shock on their more illustrious opponents through striker Daniel Ciofani, who passed a late fitness test.

Frosinone: Sportiello; Goldaniga, Salamon, Capuano; Zampano, Chibsah, Viviani, Cassata, Beghetto; Ciano, Ciofani

Roma: Olsen; Santon, Manolas, Marcano, Kolarov; Nzonzi, De Rossi; Perotti, Pellegrini, El Shaarawy; Dzeko