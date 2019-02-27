Gasperini: Atalanta should have beaten Fiorentina

Gian Piero Gasperini was satisfied with the 3-3 result of the first leg of the Coppa Italia against Fiorentina, but rued his team’s mistakes as they were twice pegged back at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

Papu Gomez and Marko Pasalic gave La Dea a two goal lead in two minutes, midway through the first half. However, Fiorentina bagged two of their own in three minutes, just after the half hour, as Federico Chiesa and Marco Benassi ensured the teams went in level at the break.

Marten De Roon put Atalanta in front again with a phenomenal strike early in the second half, but Luis Muriel equalised for Fiorentina with 15 minutes to go.

“We should have and could have won this match, given how we played,” Gasperini told the press after the game. “We made some mistakes that lead to their comeback.

“Without our errors, we would have won the match. The mistake that led to their first goal was crucial, as Fiorentina were really struggling at that moment of the game.

“Of course, they have a lot of pace in [Federico] Chiesa and [Luis] Muriel. It’s not easy to defend against them.”

La Dea and La Viola meet again on Monday in Serie A, before facing off in Bergamo for the second leg of the Coppa Italia semifinal on April 24.

“We put the Coppa Italia aside for a couple of months now, to focus on Serie A as we face Fiorentina again on Monday,” Gasperini added.

“We want to reach the Coppa Italia final. All in all, we come out of this game satisfied.”