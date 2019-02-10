Gattuso: AC Milan are happy with Paqueta and he plays with his heart

Lucas Paqueta got off the mark for AC Milan in their 3-0 win over Cagliari on Sunday evening and Gennaro Gattuso praised the Brazilian afterwards.

Gattuso also sent his condolences to his player, who was evidently moved as he paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the tragedy at his former club Flamengo during the week.

“We are happy with him and we’re very sorry for what happened,” Gattuso told journalists at his post-match press conference.

“It was a tragedy.

“He is an incredible player and he can do a lot more. You can see that the Brazilian character is there and he plays with his heart.

“He doesn’t like to talk so much, but he speaks with his actions and both he and [Hakan] Calhanoglu handle the ball very well.”

Davide Calabria impressed again, delivering the assist for Paqueta’s goal but Gattuso doesn’t want people realising his form.

“It’s better this way,” he said.

“You have to speak about him less and he has to keep working.

“He has to be in perfect condition to be his best and his growth has not only been from a physical point of view but a mental one too.”