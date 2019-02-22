Gattuso: I don’t want congratulations for AC Milan turnaround

After revitalising the mood and performances at AC Milan of late, coach Gennaro Gattuso shunned any of the praise that came his way as a result.

The Diavolo have been in better form since the winter break, hauling them into the Champions League places as a result of an unbeaten streak stretching back to mid-December.

That has rightly resulted in many observers praising Gattuso for the upturn but he wasn’t one for listening to it.

“I don’t want the congratulations. I really just have to thank the team because it is all about them. I just have continue like this but I do love the job,” he told reporters ahead of Milan’s clash with Empoli.

“I don’t need to be told every day that I’m good or that I’m doing well. People slaughter coaches who have won as much as [Massimiliano] Allegri. Those are keyboard fans and we must think only about work.

“This isn’t my Milan, or [Krzystof] Piatek’s Milan. It is the Milan of everyone, players, management, supporters. Everyone deserves credit because we can still grow a lot and find our consistency.”

Gattuso also shared his own thoughts on a disappointing Champions League loss for Juventus against Atletico Madrid, believing there is a wider problem when it comes to Italian teams in Europe.

“We don’t have to run as players but we also need to work the ball. We have great coaches but we are a nation who think that we never mistakes,” Gattuso explained.

“The players must be coached properly but also be rested sufficiently, that’s important. I was a player who always ran but it would get to the end of the season and I would struggle.

“Sometimes you have to let players rest and not slaughter them senselessly.”