Gattuso lined up for AC Milan renewal

AC Milan are weighing up a move to extend the contract of coach Gennaro Gattuso until the summer of 2022.

The former midfielder joined the club as coach in 2017 when he replaced Vincenzo Montella after he was sacked in the middle of the season and ultimately won the job on a regular basis.

His current deal expires in 2021 but according to a TMW report, the club are considering the possibility of offering the 41-year-old a one-year extension.

The report indicates that Gattuso is also keen on the chance to extend his stay and an agreement could be reached on the contract within the coming months and be announced before the end of the campaign.

Although the tactician’s future hd been up in the air a short time ago and he was linked with an exit to be replaced by Atalanta’s Gian Piero Gasperini, he has turned around the side’s fortunes and is set to be rewarded for it.