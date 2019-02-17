Giampaolo: I’m disappointed and angry but Sampdoria deserved more at Inter

Sampdoria fell narrowly short at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza but Marco Giampaolo was happy with his side’s effort despite a 2-1 defeat to Inter.

Inter dominated the game but it was a late Radja Nainggolan strike that decided things, leaving Giampaolo both proud of his players but simultaneously angry with the outcome.

“We had the right attitude and didn’t let them play but the difference was made by small details,” Giampaolo said to journalists in his post-match press conference.

“In some respects, Inter were better, but we deserved points. They weren’t their best because of how we played.

“They won, and that’s fine, but I can’t be happy even if I liked what I saw from my team. I’m disappointed, angry, but we played well after the loss against Frosinone.”