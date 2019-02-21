Godin: Atletico Madrid’s win over Juventus was tense and decided by small details

Juventus fell to a 2-0 defeat against Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday evening in their Champions League last 16 first leg and Diego Godin says the game was decided by fine margins.

Atleti’s central defensive pair were the heroes on the night, with Godin and Jose Gimenez getting the goals.

“Games with so much tension are defined by small details,” Godin said afterwards.

“Today they were set pieces.”

Now with a two-goal cushion to take to Turin, Atletico will fancy their chances of going through.

“It’s a very good result,” Godin admitted.

“We scored twice and they didn’t, but there’s still time to play.

“It’s time to think about the weekend now, but we know there’s still 90 minutes to play in Turin.”

Diego Costa returned to Atletico Madrid’s starting XI on the night, which was welcomed by the captain.

“Diego is contagious,” he said.

“It’s something that spreads to people and Diego gave his life in the time he spent on the pitch.”