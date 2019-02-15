Handanovic: Focus should be on Inter not captaincy

Inter captain Samir Handanovic was pleased with the Nerazzurri’s 1-0 victory over Rapid Vienna on Thursday, though he wishes less focus was given to who is leading the side.

The goalkeeper was handed the captaincy on Wednesday after star striker Mauro Icardi was stripped of the honour, and with the Argentine out of the side, it was Lautaro Martinez who stepped up to lead the Italians to victory in their Europa League contest.

Handanovic praised his side for grinding out a result, and made it clear that there is too much focus on who is captaining the side.

“The chants from the fans were great to hear, but there should be more talk about Inter and not who is captain,” he told Sky Sport Italia after the match.

“It wasn’t an easy match, but we dealt with it well and won. It was a very heavy pitch as there was sand underneath the grass, so it made us struggle.

“A team goes through highs and lows in a season, it happens to everyone. The same thing happened last January, but we must bounce back and prepare for Sampdoria.”

Inter take on Sampdoria at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Sunday.