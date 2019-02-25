Handanovic: Inter are furious as there was no penalty

Inter captain Samir Handanovic revealed his side are furious after seeing their lead over Fiorentina wiped out by what they perceived was a wrongfully given penalty.

The Viola came back to snatch a late 3-3 draw with the Nerazzurri on Sunday, as they battled from 3-1 down to claim a controversial point.

Danilo D’Ambrosio was judged to have touched the ball with his arm deep in injury time, though replays showed the ball actually hit his chest.

Referee Rosario Abisso didn’t see it that way despite consulting with VAR, and Handanovic made it it clear Inter are furious over the decision.

“Everybody saw it,” he told Sky Sport Italia. “Firstly, there was a foul on D’Ambrosio and then there is no penalty. You can see it all too clearly.

“We showed the right spirit today as we fell behind early, but we didn’t fall apart and we came back.

“It was an important match for us. We didn’t get the three points, but we are already looking ahead.

“At this time though, we are mad. In fact, we’re furious. But this is normal.”

When asked whether Inter failed to put the match away when they went up 3-1, Handanovic didn’t shy away from the fact that his side could have done more to protect the lead.

“I wouldn’t say they were dead when it was 3-1, but they were chasing the ball,” he added.

“Then [Luis] Muriel’s free kick changed everything. On the third goal we sat back too much.

“We made some mistakes, and they were committed by all of us.”

Inter will look to bounce back on Sunday when they take on Cagliari.