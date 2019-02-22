Higuain faces uncertain future following Chelsea sanctions

Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain could return to his parent club this summer as Chelsea are handed a transfer ban, preventing the club from signing the Argentine at the end of the season.

The former Real Madrid and Napoli poacher spent the first half of the campaign on loan at AC Milan before reuniting with coach Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge.

However, as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Blues have been hit with a lengthy ban by FIFA for breaching rules regarding the signing of youth players, putting a future deal for Higuain in jeopardy.

Juventus had initially hoped to receive in excess of €30 million for the striker, who was forced out of the Bianconeri squad following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer.

Milan could also be affected by this news with a deal in place for Tiemoue Bakayoko set at €35 million now looking as though it would be non-negotiable, much to the annoyance of the Rossoneri.

Chelsea are expected to appeal the decision from FIFA and have the ban either suspended or more likely delayed.