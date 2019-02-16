Icardi expected to miss Sampdoria match after missing Inter training

Inter are expected to be without Mauro Icardi for their match against Sampdoria on Sunday after the striker missed training on Friday with an ‘inflamed right knee’.

The Argentine underwent physiotherapy at the club’s training ground instead, just two days after he was stripped of his captaincy.

Reports on Thursday suggested Icardi was being treated for an ankle problem, though Inter stated it’s his knee that is causing him problems.

Whether the injury is being used as a distraction for the uproar that affected the club all week remains to be seen, but Icardi was seen meeting with coach Luciano Spalletti on Friday.

The encounter lasted just 15 minutes according to Corriere delle Sera, and there were no club representatives in attendance.

It highlights just how tense things are at the Milan giants, as the constant back and forth between Icardi and/wife agent Wanda Nara and the club continues to overshadow matters on the pitch.

Inter picked up a 1-0 victory over Rapid Vienna in Europa League action on Thursday without Icardi, and it’s expected they will be without the striker against Sampdoria as well.