Icardi has crossed lit one fire too many at Inter and should be shipped out

The latest discrepancy between Mauro Icardi, Wanda Nara and Inter is one too many and the Nerazzurri should look to cut their ties with their ex-captain despite his undeniable brilliance.

It’s easier said than done, of course, but with a top four place looking almost certain, the club might be tempted to treat him harshly and let him rot away from the field while those committed to the cause continue to fight for a return to the Champions League next season.

Icardi is undoubtedly talented, maybe even the world’s best in his position, but his presence at the club creates a sideshow every season and if Inter want to have themselves taken seriously then they need to move the Argentine on and build a squad that has depth beyond their talisman.

The club have taken the decision to strip the No.9 of his captaincy – appointing Samir Handanovic – and the forward subsequently withdrew himself from their Europa League squad to face Rapid Vienna on Thursday evening.

Luciano Spalletti discussed the issue ahead of the midweek game and, much like after the narrow win over Parma, he didn’t hold back when speaking about his star player.

“It was him who didn’t want to join up with the team,” Spalletti said ahead of their European fixture.

“He was called up. He was disappointed, but it was also difficult for us to make this decision [to drop him as captain] and to tell him.

“There’s a situation that needs addressing and I said it after Parma. What’s happened confirms that. If there’s anyone who’s thinking about anything other than the result tomorrow night, they’re wrong to do that.

“We’ve made a decision at an appropriate time and one that was well thought-out, albeit one that was very painful. Things around him have disturbed him and the team he captained. Now we have to focus all our attention on tomorrow’s game.”

With rumours circulating that Icardi is set to join Juventus in the summer, it has reached the point that it’s a reasonable question to ask if his loss would actually be that big of a deal for Inter.

Obviously, there is nobody in that team who can do what he does, but a club of their stature should not be hamstrung by a player and his agent and it seems as though whatever they do now to satisfy him won’t be enough when he and Wanda get bored in another 12 months and want more.

It is odd though that Icardi is acting up again now, given what he has endured during his time at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. For a number of years, he was levels above the club and could have been earning more and competing for major honours elsewhere while the club were struggling to even come close to returning to the Champions League.

Now, Spalletti has the team comfortably in the top four, they came close to progressing through a tough Champions League group and are still fighting for success in the Europa League this season.

With each saga that passes it looks increasingly apparent that the only way for the repetitive troubles to end is if Icardi is to leave the Meazza and if he was even to consider a move to Juventus then many who frequent the Curva Nord would likely show him out of the club themselves.

Inter are an institution of Italian football. They don’t deserve to have their star players milk them for all their worth and even less so one who was supposed to be their leader.

Icardi has crossed one bridge too many at Inter and the club should respond by showing him the exit door.