Icardi stripped of Inter captaincy

Inter have announced that striker Mauro Icardi will no longer captain the club, with the armband now going to long-serving goalkeeper Samir Handanovic.

The move comes in the midst of ongoing, and at times difficult, contract negotiations between the Nerazzurri and the player, which have often been acrimonious.

It had been expected for some time that the parties would find some middle ground in the contract talks but they now appear further away than ever, particularly after the club took the decision to take the captaincy away from the Argentine.

“The club can confirm that Samir Handanovic is the new Inter captain,” read a brief Inter statement on the decision, which was posted on Twitter.

The 25-year-old has skippered the club since the start of the 2015/16 season, when he took over the responsibility from Andrea Ranocchia, following a disappointing run of form for the defender.