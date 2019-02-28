Icardi writes Instagram letter to Inter

After a whirlwind couple of weeks, Mauro Icardi has broken his silence on his situation with Inter, in a lengthy social media post.

Icardi was stripped of the Inter captaincy, and is in the process of negotiating a new contract with the club, though rapport with the club hasn’t been the best of late with wife and agent Wanda Nara seemingly at odds with the Nerazzurri hierarchy over the terms.

In a statement posted on Instagram Icardi wrote: “It’s in the hardest moments that real love is shown. In those moments I’ve always chosen to stay at, and with, Inter.

“When I felt that my goals could help Inter be stronger than many things. Stronger than FFP. Stronger than our difficulties when many thought we as a team weren’t good at anything. At Inter. With Inter

“Throughout everything I’ve always decided to stay. For the love of these colours I’ve rejected offers that few professional football players would have rejected, especially given in the condition that we have been in.

“I played with pain that hurt so badly, I cried at the end of the game and during the days after.

“But I’ve always wanted to play, no matter what the doctors said. Because by playing I forgot all the pain and my only target was giving everything I had to help these colours. At Inter. For Inter

“For the love of the Nerazzurri colours. Because ‘c’è solo l’Inter’. I’ve shown my children that you always need to keep the faith.

“I’ve taught them that winning is hard, but doing it with Inter is unique. Only an Interista knows and understands that.

“The eyes of my children don’t lie. Everyone in my house has learnt this love for Inter.

“I made my dream, the dream of all Interisti come true, returning to the Champions League as captain for the team. Because I’ve always transmitted love for these colours

“I’ve always disapproved of those who tried to leave the club on the first chance they got. I’ve respected the fans, my teammates, the club and all the coaches that I’ve had during my years at Inter.

“I’ve worked with the club on the field and off the field, welcoming all the new players, showing them that only with the right passion we’d be able to reach our objectives.

”I know what love for Inter is, and the Interisti know that because they’ve seen how much I’ve suffered, cried, fought, and in the end, celebrated for these colours. At Inter, for Inter

“But as I said, all the sacrifices I’ve made have been done for the love of these colours with respect for everyone.

“I don’t know if there’s love and respect towards Inter, and towards me, from some people that make decisions at the moment.

“I don’t know if some people have the will to act and resolve things, only and exclusively with the love for Inter.

“In a family many things can happen, both good and sad. For love one can go through a lot, or everything. But there must always be respect.

“These are my values, these are the values that I’ve always fought for. In my story. At Inter. With Inter.”