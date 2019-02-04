Inter Captain Attacks Supporters on Instagram

After featuring in his team’s latest Serie A defeat to Bologna, Inter captain Mauro Icardi criticised the Nerazzurri fans on social media after the squad were whistled at the end of the game.

The Biscione suffered a 1-0 defeat to the Felsinei at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan on Sinisa Mihajlovic’s return to the Rossoblu bench and the home supporters were frustrated with the result, which prompted their talisman and main scorer to post his thoughts on the internet.

Icardi said in his Instagram post, “I willingly accept difficulties and obstacles as important steps on the on the path to success. If you don’t love her when she loses, don’t love her when she wins.”

The defeat on Sunday evening was Inter’s sixth loss for the 2018/19 Serie A season but they remain third in the league table with 40 points after 22 rounds and they are four points ahead of city rivals AC Milan.