Inter coach confident Nainggolan will continue to improve

Radja Nainggolan scored the winner as Inter beat Sampdoria on Sunday in Serie A and Luciano Spalletti believes the Belgian will keep getting better.

Having now overcome his disciplinary issues at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Nainggolan has proven decisive in each of Inter’s last two wins – against Parma and Samp respectively.

“It’s true [that the No.14 had a good game],” Spalletti acknowledged at his post-match press conference.

“He has built on those hot flashes that he showed before. It’s another step forward and I’m sure we will continue to improve with him.”

Lautaro Martinez wasn’t on the scoresheet in Mauro Icardi’s absence but Spalletti is confident that the goals will come.

“He has a lot of character and strength,” the coach added.

“The goals will arrive. He has played twice in a few days and it’s not easy.

“He is a player who always fights and uses up a lot of energy.

“Being a starter and replacing Icardi is not easy but despite the knock he took in Vienna he played a great game. His performance was commendable.”