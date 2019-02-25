Inter consider bid for Roma forward as Icardi replacement

With Mauro Icardi’s future at Inter uncertain at best, the Nerazzurri are reportedly interested in replacing him with Roma’s Edin Dzeko.

Icardi’s relationship with his club has become increasingly strained recently, all stemming from contract renewal talks sparked by his agent Wanda Nara last month, and Inter could be looking to move on from the Argentine in the summer.

According to Corriere della Sera, there are some question marks surrounding some of Roma’s staff going into next season, specifically sporting director Monchi and coach Eusebio Di Francesco.

This considered, as well as the fact that the Bosnian’s contract is set to expire in 2020, Inter have expressed an interest in the forward.

The longer Icardi’s future remains unresolved, the more the Nerazzurri will likely pursue other options and as things stand Roma’s No.9 is near the top of their list.