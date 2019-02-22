Inter fans get creative with new look Godin jerseys

The likely arrival of Atletico Madrid centre-back Diego Godin at Inter has some fans so excited that they have already purchased jerseys featuring his name on the back.

General director Giuseppe Marotta revealed on Thursday that the club are close to reaching an agreement with the defender, who will be a free agent at the end of the campaign upon the expiration of his contract at the Wanda Metropolitano.

If he is to join the Beneamata, he already endeared himself to Inter fans this week with his goal against Juventus in the Champions League in midweek in Atletico’s 2-0 win.

Inter fans in attendance at the club’s Europa League win over Rapid Vienna on Thursday night celebrated that result on Wednesday by wearing Godin jerseys with the numbers 2-0 on the back, a reference to Juve’s defeat and their future player who did the damage.

The number that he does take if he does join the club is unclear as he currently wears the No. 2, which belongs to Sime Vrsaljko at Inter, a player who is in fact on loan from Godin’s current employers.