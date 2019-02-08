Inter keeping tabs on Napoli full-back

Inter’s never-ending search for a right-back could see them make a move for Napoli man Elseid Hysaj.

Sime Vrsaljko joined the Nerazzurri on loan from Atletico Madrid during the summer, but a knee injury has all but ended the Croatian’s time in Italy as he is expected to return to the Spanish giants.

The injury has forced Inter to bring in Cedric Soares from Southampton, but FCInterNews.it reports the Nerazzurri already have another target in mind in Hysaj.

Hysaj has fallen down the pecking order at Napoli due to the play of Kevin Malcuit, and there are reports the Albanian international is ready to pack his bags in the summer.

It’s believed Inter have already contacted the full-back’s agent regarding a move, though Napoli are reportedly keen to get €40 million – the release clause currently in his contract.

If that figure doesn’t drop then Cedric could see his stay in Milan made permanent for €11m, though that will largely depend on his performance from now until the end of the season.