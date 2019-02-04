Inter Plan Summer Acquisition of Barcelona Midfielder Rakitic

After attempting in vain to sign Croatian midfielder Luka Modric from Spanish giants Real Madrid in the summer of 2018, Inter are reportedly planning to sign his compatriot Ivan Rakitic from Spanish rivals Barcelona.

The Nerazzurri are planning to add more creativity in their currently workmanlike midfield and the 30-year-old midfielder is a player with high technical ability and valuable experience.

According to Sport, Rakitic is more than happy to remain with Barcelona due to the rapport he has with Coach Ernesto Valverde and the rest of the coaching staff but Inter would consider listening to any demands to make sure the transfer is satisfactory for both parties.

The Croatian international joined the Blaugrana from fellow La Liga club Sevilla in the summer of 2014 and he has scored 33 goals as well as provided 33 assists in 246 competitive games for the Catalan giants.

Although he was born in Switzerland, Rakitic decided to represent the land of his ancestry and he has represent Croatia on 102 occasions.