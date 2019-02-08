Inter planning summer swoop for Barcelona star

Ivan Rakitic is the latest Croatian midfielder to be linked with a move to Inter, as reports suggest the Nerazzurri are preparing a summer swoop for the Barcelona man.

The Milan giants looked set to land Luka Modric from Real Madrid last summer, but President Florentino Perez refused to sign off on the deal after allowing Cristiano Ronaldo to leave for Juventus.

With Modric expected to pen a new contract with Los Blancos, it appears Inter have moved on to another Croatian midfielder in Rakitic according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The report suggests Rakitic has asked Barcelona to leave in the summer due to the signing of Frenkie de Jong and the expected signing of Adrien Rabiot, and with the Nerazzurri keen to strengthen their midfield, it appears they have made signing the 30-year-old a top priority.

Rakitic joined Barcelona from Sevilla in 2014 and has since gone on to score 34 goals in 247 appearances in all competitions for the Spanish giants.