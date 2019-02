Inter beat Sampdoria 2-1 at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, for three crucial points in a pivotal point of their season.

Danilo D’Ambrosio and Radja Nainggolan were on target for the Nerazzurri, as Inter went in front twice in the second half.

Lautaro Martinez was under the radar as Mauro Icardi was sidelined, and the No.10 worked very hard for the team but was unable to score.