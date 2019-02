Inter eased into the Last 16 of the Europa League with a comfortable 4-0 win over Rapid Wien at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Thursday.

An early Matias Vecino strike was followed up by Andrea Ranocchia’s wonderful first half volley, with the Nerazzurri making light work of their Austrian visitors.

Ivan Perisic rounded off the victory with a fine solo effort late on, before teeing up substitute Matteo Politano, as Inter booked their place in the next round with a 5-0 aggregate victory.