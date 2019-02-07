Inter set to reject permanent deal for Atletico Madrid defender

Following the arrival of Cedric from Southampton, Inter are ready to forego an option on bringing loanee Sime Vrsaljko in on a permanent deal next season.

The Nerazzurri brought Vrsaljko in from Atletico Madrid on a temporary basis last summer, with a view to a permanent contract ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

Having stumped up €6.5 million for the loan, the Italian club secured an optional agreement to sign the player outright for a further €17.5m.

However, the Croatian’s poor form prior to a season-ending injury has diminished Inter’s long-term interest in him, with La Gazzetta dello Sport reporting that the former Sassuolo man will be sent back to Atletico.

With Vrsaljko sidelined for a further six months, Inter moved swiftly to bring in Cedric and will look to the Portugal international as their first choice at right-back.

Vrsaljko made only 13 appearances for the Nerazzurri before suffering a serious knee ligament injury in late January, effectively ending his spell with the club. The 27-year-old helped Croatia to the World Cup final in 2018 and has 43 caps to his name.