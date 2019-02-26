Inter unveil commemorative shirt to be worn against AC Milan

As part of their 20th anniversary with kit manufacturer Nike, Inter have unveiled a commemorative jersey which will be used in the derby against AC Milan.

The shirt is a mash up of 10 home designs which creates one shirt, including Inter’s first season with Nike in 1998/99, the club’s centenary season in 2008/09, and of course the jersey worn during the historic treble-winning campaign of 2009/10.

“The jersey is like a roadmap of Inter’s recent history,” Pete Hoppins, Nike Football Apparel Senior Design Director stated on Inter’s official website.

“We picked out 10 designs from the past 20 years and some are synonymous with great victories while others are fan favourites.

“The real challenge was to get all these different striped patterns to work cohesively and it will be great to see the players wearing it in such a huge match.”

Front

1998/99 Inter’s first season with Nike, a shirt worn by legendary striker Ronaldo

2008/09 A special kit for Inter for the first season after the club’s centenary.

2010/11 Club icon ‘Il Biscione’ (grass snake) lends the classic stripes a snakeskin effect

2013/14 The last shirt worn by ‘El Capitano’, the Inter hero Javier Zanetti

2017/18 An important year for Inter as they seal a return to Europe’s top club competition

Back

2009/10 The greatest season in Inter’s history brings an unprecedented domestic and European treble

2011/12 An iconic jersey as thin stripes are introduced to the Inter home shirt

2014/15 Another brave design as pin stripes give Inter a fresh look

2015/16 Proud celebration of the 25th anniversary of a European triumph

2016/17 A fan favourite shirt as the Inter home jersey is updated with a tonal linear graphic