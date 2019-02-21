Inter v Rapid Vienna: Official Line-Ups

Inter host Rapid Vienna in the return leg of the Europa League Round of 32, with the advantage of having won 1-0 in the first match.

The Inter coach won’t be able to count on Mauro Icardi, who still sidelined by injury, so Lautaro Martinez, who scored in Vienna, has been picked once again as the centre forward.

The visitors are hoping to turn things around in something that would be an almost miraculous turnaround. Coach Dietmar Kühbauer has gone with a 4-2-3-1 system, with Andrija Pavlovic leading the line.

Inter: Handanovic; Cedric, Skriniar, Ranocchia, Asamoah; Vecino, Brozovic; Candreva, Nainggolan, Perisic; Lautaro

Rapid Vienna: trebinger; Potzmann, Sonnleitner, Hofmann, Bolingoli; Grahovac, Ljubicic; Ivan, Murg, Knasmullner; Pavlovic