Inzaghi: Lazio deserved a draw against Sevilla

Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi believes his side deserved a draw after pushing Sevilla close in their 1-0 Europa League defeat on Thursday.

The Biancocelesti must win when they travel to Spain for their last 32 second leg next Wednesday, but were unlucky with injuries as Marco Parolo, Luis Alberto and Bastos all limped off before an hour had been played at the Stadio Olimpico.

Hassim Ben Yedder’s goal midway through the first half separated the sides, but Lazio were on the front foot for much of the second half in an evenly balanced encounter.

“It’s normal that they have the advantage even if they came up against a team that, despite the absences, gave everything,” Inzaghi said in the post-match Press conference.

“For me a draw would’ve been the right result. We must do better in the return leg.”

He continued: “I think it was an even match, the numbers say that as well. In the first half we conceded three or four counter attacks that we should’ve avoided. We worked on it.

“They are an expert team that counters with quality. We conceded an avoidable goal, then we missed the chance to equalise with Marusic and Correa.

“In the second half there was a great chance for Radu, they never tested Strakosha. We were missing a few elements with enforced changes.

“There were some players who were a bit tired at the end who I would’ve taken off if I had the chance to. Now our focus is on Genoa and then on the return leg.”

Lazio were missing key players like Ciro Immobile and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic for the game through injury and now the list of absentees looks to have grown.

“After six minutes Parolo fell again on his ankle and it’s very swollen,” Inzaghi said.

“Bastos and Luis Alberto both have problems with their abductor muscles.

“We will need to evaluate Berisha too for some pain in his calf. Immobile will recover for Genoa, Wallace and Lukaku are still out, Milinkovic must be evaluated.”