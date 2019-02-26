Inzaghi: Lazio were superior to AC Milan

Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi admitted he regrets not getting a win after his side dominated their 0-0 Coppa Italia semi-final first leg draw with AC Milan.

The capital club created the better chances at the Stadio Olimpico and limited the visitors to few openings, but they couldn’t make their pressure count.

“I’m very happy with the performance but there is regret about the result,” Inzaghi said in the post-match Press conference.

“When you play that game for 90 minutes, you win it 8 times out of 10. We were missing a clinical edge at some moments.

“In a month and a half we will recover several players. I must take care of Milinkovic-Savic, Immobile, Parolo, because they are only just back. Bastos only trained yesterday.

“There is an emergency in defence, but my players did well to concede just one shot on goal against the most in-form team in the league.”

The second leg will take place on 24 April at the Stadio San Siro and Inzaghi hopes to have fewer injuries by that point, having struggled with a number of absences recently.

“Milan will have the home advantage, but we didn’t concede,” he said. “We will see in a month and a half. We hope to be in good shape, not like now.

“In Sevilla I wanted to play all our starters, as I did against Genoa. During an emergency you need to do your best. Tonight Lazio were superior to Milan.”