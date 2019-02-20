Inzaghi: The refereeing was against Lazio but it isn’t an excuse

After Lazio’s Europa League defeat away to Sevilla which saw them eliminated from the tournament on Wednesday evening, Simone Inzaghi lambasted the officiating.

Referee Anthony Taylor failed to award the Biancocelesti an early penalty with the scores at 0-0 after Senad Lulic went down in the area, while Adam Marusic was also sent off somewhat harshly for a flailing elbow catching Wissam Ben Yedder.

Although he didn’t want to solely blame the official, Inzaghi was not pleased with the officiating and was happy with the performance of his players.

“We played a very good game. We didn’t score and we do exit on merit. We created a lot but at the right time we needed to score and we couldn’t do that,” he told Lazio Style Radio.

“It was tough to manage players [due to injury] as we had to look out for [Sergej] Milinkovic-Savic and [Ciro] Immobile, who had to play the whole game and [Marco] Parolo and [Lucas] Leiva so we’re sorry that we couldn’t do more.

“I don’t want to look for an alibi in the game either but I’ve looked at the images. We should have had a penalty and the red card is an exaggerated, wrong decision.

“On the whole, I didn’t like the refereeing. It was unfavourable for us but we put ourselves out by failing to score.”