Juventus coach hopeful of second leg comeback

Despite a 2-0 deficit to overturn, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri believes his side can come back against Atletico Madrid in their Champions League second leg.

Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez condemned the Old Lady to defeat in Madrid but the 51-year-old is keeping positive.

“We have the chance to do it,” Allegri said.

“It must be and will be a great evening.

“I don’t know if we’ll go through or not, we will find out on March 11, maybe at midnight if it goes to extra-time.

“But I prefer times like this. Otherwise, life would be flat and boring, we’d be sad after the first-leg blow.”

Allegri was also asked for his thoughts on Diego Simeone’s controversial celebration, but the Italian declined to comment.

“These are things that I shouldn’t judge,” he said.

“They are personal and everyone behaves differently.”