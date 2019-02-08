Juventus handed boost in chase for Real Madrid outcast

Isco’s latest jab at Real Madrid coach Santiago Solari has done nothing to quell reports linking him with a move to Juventus.

The Spaniard helped Los Blancos win three consecutive Champions Leagues under Zinedine Zidane, but he has been reduced to a peripheral figure under Solari this season.

With just five starts in 15 La Liga appearances, the relationship between Isco and Solari is anything but great – and the Spaniard did little to hide that on Thursday.

Former Madrid midfielder Ruben de la Red tweeted that the club will not wait for anyone to perform – a claim Isco agreed on, but with a caveat.

“Totally in agreement with De la Red, but when you don’t enjoy the same opportunities as your teammates then things change,” the Spaniard replied.

“I’m still working hard and battling away for the moment they come! Hala Madrid!”

Juventus have been strongly linked with a move for Isco, with Sky Sport Italia stating the Italian side have been tracking the midfielder for five years.