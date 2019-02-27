Juventus’ injury concern over Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo could miss Juventus’ clash with Napoli due to an ankle injury which he sustained in the victory over Bologna.

During that win, the Portugal international received a hefty blow to his left ankle which is still causing him pain as the Bianconeri begin to prepare for the trip to the Stadio San Paolo.

Ronaldo is set for further tests on the problem on Thursday but at the moment, his participation for the trip to the Partenopei is now in doubt, which would represent the first game he has missed through injury since arriving in Turin.

The only games he has missed so far are either through being rested or suspension, as he was in the Champions League following his red card in Valencia.

He is not the only attacking player who is set to be sidelined for the game at Napoli as Douglas Costa is also almost certain to miss out due to having simultaneous problems in both his quad and calf.