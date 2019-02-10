Juventus Player Ratings: Cristiano Ronaldo runs riot in Reggio Emilia

Juventus have extended their lead at the top of Serie A after beating Sassuolo 3-0 at the Mapei Stadium thanks to goals from Sami Khedira, Cristiano Ronaldo and Emre Can.

Khedira opened the scoring on a rebound given up by Andrea Consigli after he failed to control a scorcher from Ronaldo. The Portuguese international extended the lead when he knocked in Miralem Pjanic’s curling cross in the second half. Can then sealed the victory when he slotted the ball into the far corner off Ronaldo’s pass in the dying minutes of the match.