Juventus continued their unbeaten Serie A season with a 3-0 victory over relegation-battlers Frosinone at the Allianz Stadium.

Coach Massimiliano Allegri chose to rest a few key players ahead of next week’s Champions League match with Atletico Madrid but the Old Lady still dominated the Giallazzurri.

Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci played well in their return to the lineup, not missing a beat after being out for several weeks.