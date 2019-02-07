Juventus Stadium will host Italy-Bosnia

Italy’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Bosnia-Herzegovina scheduled for June 11 will take place at Juventus Stadium.

Roberto Mancini’s men open their campaign at home against Finland at the Stadio Friuli on March 23, while their second home match against Liechtenstein will take place at the Stadio Tardini in Parma.

The Azzurri’s next destination has now been revealed, with the Juventus Stadium playing host to Bosnia on June 11.

It marks Italy’s 39th game in Turin, with the Azzurri amassing a record of 24 victories, five defeats and nine draws.

Four matches have been played at Juventus Stadium over the years, with the Azzurri’s only victory coming against Czech Republic. They could only secure draws against England, Spain and the Netherlands.

The match against Bosnia will mark the second meeting between the two countries, as Italy fell 2-1 in November 1996 in what was Arrigo Sacchi’s final coach in charge of the national team.