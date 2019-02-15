Juventus v Frosinone: Official Line-Ups

Juventus welcome Frosinone to the Allianz Stadium as they look to extend their unbeaten streak in Serie A against a side they have never lost to.

After succumbing to a late Parma comeback in their last home match, Juventus go into the tie in the knowledge that the last time they failed to win two home matches in a row was back in September 2015.

With Frosinone entrenched in the relegation zone, they have some home given they have won consecutive away games in Serie A for the very first time, though have never gone unbeaten in three top-flight away matches in a row.

Cristiano Ronaldo will of course be Juve’s danger man, as they have scored more goals – 16 – from set piece situations than any other side this season with 10 coming from Ronaldo.

Juventus: Szczesny; Cancelo, Bonucci, Chiellini, De Sciglio; Bentancur, Emre Can, Khedira; Dybala, Mandzukic, Ronaldo

Frosinone: Sportiello, Goldaniga, Salamon, Capuano, Zampano, Chibsah, Viviani, Cassata, Molinaro, Ciofani, Ciano.