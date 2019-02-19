Khedira misses Atletico Madrid trip with health scare

Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed that Juventus will be without Sami Khedira against Atletico Madrid due to an artery arrhythmia.

The German played in Juventus’ 3-0 win over Frosinone last Friday night but has not travelled with the squad to the Spanish capital for their Champons League round of 16 tie with Atletico.

Allegri confirmed the absence and the medical issue, with the arrhythmia being picked up after an electrophysiological check.

As a result, it now appears likely that Miralem Pjanic and Blaise Matuidi will be accompanied in midfield by Rodrigo Bentancur for Wednesday night’s game.

Although they have yet to do so, Juventus are expected to release a medical report and update on Khedira’s condition.