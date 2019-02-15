Lautaro: Icardi remains an important player for Inter

Inter striker Lautaro Martinez insists Mauro Icardi remains a key figure for the Nerazzurri despite being stripped of the captaincy.

The Argentine is no longer the club’s skipper, and things became even more complicated when he refused a call-up to the Inter squad for their Europa League match against Rapid Vienna.

Lautaro stepped up to net the only goal in the contest on Thursday, and the young striker made it clear his compatriot is still an important piece to the Nerazzurri puzzle.

“Mauro remains important to us,” he told Sky Sport Italia after the match. “It’s an issue he must resolve with the club.

“Our only focus was on playing and winning. I didn’t look at my phone, but he was certainly supporting us. He is always close to us.”

Lautaro netted the only goal via a first-half penalty, and he explained why it was important for him to find the back of the net.

“It was very important for me to score on a penalty given I missed the last one,” he stated, referencing his miss in Inter’s shootout loss to Lazio in the Coppa Italia.

“I had faith in myself. It’s important that I play, as a striker always wants to score.

“We are all pleased, and I’m happy with the opportunity [Luciano] Spalletti gave me.”