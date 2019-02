AC Milan held Lazio to a 0-0 draw in their Coppa Italia semi-final first leg in Rome as the dominant hosts failed to take their chances.

These two sides met at the same stage of the competition last year and history repeated itself as they played out a bore draw, after both legs of their tie last season also finished goalless before the Rossoneri triumphed on penalties.

On this occasion, though, neither could find a way through and both looked blunt in attack.