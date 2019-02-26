Lazio v AC Milan: Official Line-Ups

Lazio and AC Milan go into the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final at the Stadio Olimpico on Tuesday night in contrasting form.

The Biancocelesti are in the midst of a crippling injury crisis and were knocked out of the Europa League by Sevilla last week after suffering a shock Serie A defeat away to Genoa.

Milan, meanwhile, are flying high with four wins in their last five games in all competitions and January signing Krzysztof Piatek has settled in superbly by scoring seven goals in his first six games for the club.

This is the second successive year that the two sides have met at this stage of the competition, the Rossoneri triumphing on penalties last season after two goalless draws.

However, that was the only time Lazio have failed to reach the final in their last five semi-final appearances in the Coppa Italia.

Lazio are still missing Wallace, Valon Berisha and Jordan Lukaku through injury while Stefan Radu is suspended, and Milan must do without injured trio Mattia Caldara, Giacomo Bonaventura and Cristian Zapata.

Lazio: Strakosha; Patric, Acerbi, Bastos; Romulo, Parolo, Leiva, Milinkovic-Savic, Lulic; Correa; Immobile

Milan: Donnarumma; Calabria, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Laxalt; Kessie, Bakayoko, Paqueta; Suso, Piatek, Borini.