Manchester United forward wants Juventus move

Juventus are the preferred destination of Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku if he leaves Old Trafford this summer, reports in the English media claim.

The Belgian has had a frustrating time of it lately at the Red Devils under both former coach Jose Mourinho and his replacement in the dugout Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

According to The Sun, citing a source within the club, if the striker is to move on in the summer due to his disappointment with how things have panned out in Manchester, he wants to join Juventus, as he is a fan of both how the club operate and Cristiano Ronaldo in particular.

The chance to play alongside the former United forward in Turin is something that would hold great sway for Lukaku if he pushes for a summer switch.

This season, the former Chelsea man has 10 goals to his credit but has only scored once since the turn of the year, netting against Newcastle United in the first game in January.

However, one major stumbling block to any deal for the player would be the fact that he has a contract with United until 2022 and it would take a large fee to prise him away from the Premier League giants.