Marotta: Inter will confirm Godin signing soon

Diego Godin is on the verge of committing his future to Inter for next season, according to the club’s general director Giuseppe Marotta.

The contract of the centre-back with current club Atletico Madrid expires in June and he has not reached an agreement for a renewal and is now unlikely to pen an extension which will keep him at the Wanda Metropolitano.

As a result, the Nerazzurri are now free to negotiate with the former Villarreal man and Marotta claimed that a deal has almost been reached between the parties.

“We are very advanced in our negotiations and it was good to see him score against Juventus but I won’t speak about the rest,” Marotta told Sky Sport Italia.

“I do think that we can make the announcement official shortly.”

The Uruguayan combined with compatriot Jose Gimenez to keep Juventus scoreless in their Champions League first leg tie on Wednesday night and each man scored at the other end to leave the Bianconeri’s hopes of progression in grave danger.