AC Milan Midfielder Grateful to Gattuso After Breaking Scoring Drought

After scoring his first Serie A goal for the 2018/19 season on Saturday evening, AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu displayed his gratitude towards his coach Gennaro Gattuso for the faith he has placed in the Turkish international.

The Diavolo tactician has persisted with the German-born player despite criticism of his performances and his faith in the 25-year-old was rewarded as the former Bayer Leverkusen midfielder scored the Rossoneri’s second goal in their 3-1 victory against Atalanta in Bergamo.

Calhanoglu posted a photo of Gattuso and him together during the Atalanta v Milan game on Twitter with the hashtag, “Thanks Mister.”

Aside from that goal, the Turkish international has provided four assists in 22 league games so far this season, and he scored one goal in addition to assisting in another six in five Europa League matches.