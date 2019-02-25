AC Milan-Owned Striker Attracts Barcelona Interest

Currently owned by AC Milan, Sevilla striker Andre Silva has impressed on loan at the Spanish club and Catalan giants Barcelona are reportedly considering the idea of acquiring him in the summer.

The 23-year-old has scored nine times in 23 La Liga appearances for the Rojiblancos and the club from the Andalusia region have the option to purchase him outright at the end of the 2018/19 season but it is probable that he will not remain in Seville beyond this campaign.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona’s preferred target when the transfer window opens in July is Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez, who has scored nine goals and provided five assists in 22 La Liga games, but their first alternative to Gomez seems to be Silva.

AC Milan bought the Portuguese international from Porto in the summer of 2017 for €38 million but he fell behind Croatian centre-forward Nikola Kalinic and Italian starlet Patrick Cutrone in the pecking order.