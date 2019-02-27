Mirabelli: I deserve credit for AC Milan’s improvement

AC Milan’s upturn in form of late is something that former sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli believes he deserves more praise for, having put the wheels in motion for it.

He had 15 months in his role at the San Siro before being dismissed last summer in order to make room for the new directorial team of Leonardo and Paolo Maldini.

In an interview with Radio Sportiva, he expressed his regret at not getting to finish what he started, while also refusing to add fuel to the fire of rumours linking him with a move to Roma.

“I’m sorry that I didn’t get a chance to reap the rewards of the work I had done and enjoy the fruits of my labour because the team is growing thanks to my work too,” he said.

“It was an extraordinary experience for me thought and I’m just sorry I didn’t get more time as I didn’t have long enough. I can’t comment on [Roma speculation] because it wouldn’t be fair to my colleagues. For now, I’m travelling and waiting for the right opportunity to come up.”

Mirabelli was also keen to stress the importance of patience when teams are going through a rebuilding phase, as the Rossoneri are at present.

“You can’t think that you will rebuild a team in a single transfer window. Things don’t happen like that. We are now seeing the fruits of having a team with many young players and Italians too,” he added.

“Over time they will grow and get better and bring a lot of happiness to Milan fans.”